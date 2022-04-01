PICTURES | Big gallery of sunny images as Longford ploughing makes spectacular return

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
It was a day for the 99s and the aroma of beautiful barbequed food filled the air as record crowds flocked to the sun kissed County Longford Ploughing Championships at Carragh, Granard last Sunday on the lands of proud hosts John and Helen Kiernan.
This lovely gallery of photographs was captured by Frank McGrath and we hope you enjoy them.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.