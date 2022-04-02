Search

02 Apr 2022

Lighting needed for dark walkway in Ballymahon, says O'Toole

Meet the candidate: Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Reporter:

News Reporter

02 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An application for funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is planned to extend public lighting along the N55 Edgeworthstown Road Ballymahon from Leo Casey GAA grounds to the Ballybrannigan Road.

Cllr Pat O’Toole raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District and said that this stretch of road is a very popular walking route.

“A lot of people walk it in winter. It’s the only section that is unlit,” he said.

Area Engineer, Seamus Lough explained that the 250m route would need to be lit via underground ducting and suggested that an application be made with the town team for ORIS funding.

In a separate motion, Cllr O’Toole requested a guide map be drawn up of services that have been installed in the town of late.

“Given the level of new services that have been installed in Ballymahon over the past number of years, e.g. water mains, gas mains sewerage lines etc, I call on Longford County Council to draw up a guide map indicating where the pipes are located on the Main Street and on adjoining roads which would be very beneficial not just for the council itself but to any utility company who may have to excavate the street at any time in the future,” he said.

Mr Lough explained that a map of these networks is already available since Irish Water took over the water services in the area.

News

