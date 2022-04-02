Search

02 Apr 2022

Farrell in safety measure calls for south Longford schools

Gerard Farrell

Cllrs Gerard Farrell

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

02 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

There have been calls for Longford County Council to update signage and improve safety measures at Lanesboro National School and Fermoyle National School.

At last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Gerard Farrell raised the issue with council and executive members.

“There’s been great work done Fermoyle but we just need a few finishing touches,” he explained.

“Lanesboro National School needs signage and more safety measures.”

Area Engineer Seamus Lough explained that in previous years, the council was hoping to fund these works under the CLÁR scheme.

“But we have been told it’s not eligible for the 2022 scheme,” he said.

“We looked at the safe routes to school scheme but other schools did not make that funding in the last round.”
It is hoped an application will be made in the next round of the safe routes to school scheme.

Cllr Farrell also requested that Lanesboro Tidy Towns be supported in securing project funding for a bronze sculpture at the N63 junction.

Director of Services Samantha Healy said the project could be referred to the local Arts Office for consideration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media