Farrell in safety measure calls for south Longford schools

There have been calls for Longford County Council to update signage and improve safety measures at Lanesboro National School and Fermoyle National School.

At last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Gerard Farrell raised the issue with council and executive members.

“There’s been great work done Fermoyle but we just need a few finishing touches,” he explained.

“Lanesboro National School needs signage and more safety measures.”

Area Engineer Seamus Lough explained that in previous years, the council was hoping to fund these works under the CLÁR scheme.

“But we have been told it’s not eligible for the 2022 scheme,” he said.

“We looked at the safe routes to school scheme but other schools did not make that funding in the last round.”

It is hoped an application will be made in the next round of the safe routes to school scheme.

Cllr Farrell also requested that Lanesboro Tidy Towns be supported in securing project funding for a bronze sculpture at the N63 junction.

Director of Services Samantha Healy said the project could be referred to the local Arts Office for consideration.