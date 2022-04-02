Driver on cocaine and cannabis arrested by gardaí
A driver found be under the influence of cocaine and cannabis arrested by gardaí earlier this week.
Gardai were patrolling in the Ballinagh area last Tuesday night when they observed a car acting suspiciously.
This car was intercepted and the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.
An oral fluid test performed at Cavan Garda Station was positive for both cocaine and cannabis. A blood sample was then taken from the driver.
A quantity of suspected cannabis was also located in the car.
The car itself was then taken off the road as it had no current NCT or tax.
