Longford woman appeals for help to find her two missing dogs
A Longford lady has launched a Facebook appeal in an effort to find her two dogs that are missing since last Sunday.
Granard's Catríona Brennan is the owner of Bella and Trixie and both mixed terrier dogs are neutered and microchipped.
Concerned Catríona is asking people if they have seen the dogs to let her know. If you have any information that may lead to the safe return of Bella and Trixie, you can contact Catríona on 087 1265 078.
She posted on Facebook, "If anyone has seen these dogs will ye please let me know. Someone must of seen them around. They are quiet dogs. We need them back. They both are neutered and microchipped."
