Civic reception to be held for Co Longford's All-Ireland basketball team

Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)
A civic reception is to be held in recognition for the Ballymahon Vocational School Under 19 basketball team who won the All-Ireland C Basketball Championship on March 8 in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.
Cllr Pat O’Toole called for Ballymahon Municipal District to recognise the team’s big win.
“It’s rare enough that an All-Ireland comes to Longford in any sport so we’re delighted with the win,” he said.
The reception will be held at the next Ballymahon Municipal District in May, just before the school breaks up for the summer holidays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.