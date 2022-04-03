Longford County Council's regeneration team to assist with funding applications

Cllr Mark Casey, Independent
Independent Councillor Mark Casey has called on Longford County Council to make available a full-time staff member Lanesborough Town team with the purpose of supporting the town team with funding applications and to work with all stake holders that are involved with the Just Transition.
At a meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District last week, he suggested that Longford County Council “go halves” with Roscommon County Council.
Director of Services Sam Healy explained that the Regeneration team is working with town teams across the county in identifying projects.
“When there is an opportunity to support them to access funding the regeneration team will assist them in applying for funding,” she said.
