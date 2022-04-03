BREAKING: Man (20s) in 'serious' condition in hospital after late night Co Longford assault

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being allegedly attacked on the main street of a Granard during the early hours of this morning.

The victim was allegedly assaulted at around 2am in the centre of the town.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tended to the stricken man before being transferred to Cavan General Hospital for treatment to what have been described as “serious” injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Granard were alerted to a serious assault that occurred on Main Street, Granard, Longford in the early hours of this morning Sunday 3rd April, 2022.

“At approximately 2am a man (mid 20s) was seriously assaulted and taken by ambulance to Cavan General Hospital where he was in a serious condition. He continues to receive treatment at this time.

A large section of the north Longford town’s main street was cordoned off this morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly said the incident was an episode which was largely out of character for the area.

“It’s very unfortunate an incident as serious as this should occur in what is a normally quiet, rural part of Co Longford,” he said.

“And for it to happen at a time when people were out socialising and enjoying what should have been a happy and peaceful night is most unfortunate.”