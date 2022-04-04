Search

04 Apr 2022

ALERT | Several road closures in Longford this week to facilitate overlay works

ALERT | Several road closures in Longford this week to facilitate overlay works

ALERT | Several road closures in Longford this week to facilitate overlay works

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

04 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford motorists are being alerted to the fact that there will be several road closures in the county this week to facilitate overlay works.

Longford farmer warns pig industry will be history without Government support

Longford County Council has released details of the roads to be closed;

L1153 Clogher
The L1153 Clogher will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Monday, April 4. 

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

L1150 in Newtowncashel village 
The L1150 in Newtowncashel village (Going up the hill towards church) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6. 

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

Man (20s) in 'serious' condition in hospital after late night Co Longford assault

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being allegedly attacked on the main street of a Granard during the early hours of this morning.

 

L1156 Streamstown, Newtowncashel 
The L1156 Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Co Longford (south of Pier Inn Pub) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7. 

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

L1100 (Close to Ardagh village) 
The L1100 (Close to Ardagh village) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8. 

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media