First ever launch from new Lough Ree RNLI boathouse

At the first lifeboat launch from new Lough Ree RNLI boathouse – foreground; Bernie Larkin, Kieran Sloyan & Matt Harte, in boat Liam Sheringham, Stewart McMickan & Emmet Devereux
On Friday last (April 1) the volunteer crew at Lough Ree RNLI performed the first ever launch of the charity’s lifeboat ‘Tara Scougall’ from it’s newly commissioned boathouse at Coosan Point, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.
Launched just before 5pm the volunteer crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to go the aid of a 30ft cruiser with two people on board which needed navigational assistance on the lake close to King’s Island. Under helm Stewart McMicken the lifeboat crew re-orientated the stricken vessel which continued under it’s own power.
Following the safe return of the lifeboat and volunteer crew from Lough Ree RNLI Station Mechanic Bernie Larkin thanked all of the crew who responded on the day and said: ‘the first launch from the new boathouse is an historic moment for Lough Ree RNLI adding that it was a ‘textbook’ launch and recovery from the new facility.
The new boathouse, built on a site donated by the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland at a cost of €1.2m was commissioned by Lough Ree RNLI last month and will be officially opened at a special ceremony in June.
