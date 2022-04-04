Longford fiercely determined to climb up the tourism industry ladder

Longford Tourism officials hosted an insightful Strategy Consultation Conference on Thursday last.

Déirdre Orme, the newly appointed General Manager at Knights and Conquests, Granard, outlined that the County Tourism Strategy will set out the overall vision for tourism in County Longford, with the aim to grow and develop a thriving tourism sector.

In recent years, the opening of Center Parcs Longford Forest, Knights & Conquests Visitor Centre and the Royal Canal Greenway, combined with projects like the Corlea Bog Amenity Walk and the development and enhancement of various cycling and walking trails, are making Longford increasingly attractive as a tourist destination.

Last week’s conference was attended by leading activity, entertainment, attraction and accommodation providers, including Longford Sports Partnership, Midlands Cycle Hub - Bike Hire, Castlecor House, Backstage Theatre and Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre.

Déirdre Orme commented, “County Longford is at the heart of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands. We have something to offer every visitor no matter what their interests are.”

She added, “We have our very own 'Lakes of Killarney', breathtaking views from Molly Hill and Cairn Hill surrounded by an ancient landscape of dolmens, sacred sites and of course Ireland's highest motte and bailey! The great Shannon River and Royal Canal Greenway awaits to be explored by trail, cycleway, kayak or cruiser.”

Déirdre continued, “Leave it to our people, who represent this great county of Longford with such passion and pride. They are our ambassadors; our accommodation and eatery hosts, tour guides, musicians, sportspeople, poets, writers, artists and actors.”

Déirdre concluded by saying that it is everyone’s aim to put their best foot forward collectively.

“Mar a deir an seanfhocal...ní neart go cur le chéile. County Longford is and will climb up that tourism industry ladder."