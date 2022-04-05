Search

05 Apr 2022

31st Lanesboro & Newtowncashel Christmas Day Walk/Run

Longford MS

Longford Multiple Sclerosis would like to thank the Flood family for organising the annual Christmas day Walk/Run.

Reporter:

News Reporter

05 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

This year again the event was held virtually and a Go Fund Me page was set up by Michael Flood to facilitate donations.

Donations were received from every corner of the country and many overseas also. Through these kind donations an amazing amount of €4,000.00 was raised.

This event would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Flood family who have organised this event every year for the last 31 years and for this Longford Multiple Sclerosis are deeply grateful.

A special thank you to our sponsor of jerseys Peter & David Hanley of Hanley Motors Ballymahon.

Finally, without the participants this event would not be a success. We would like to express our thanks to everybody who participated and donated to our organisation.

