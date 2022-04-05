Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to end today after two years

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will end from today (April 5) and all remaining recipients of the payment will now be transferred onto jobseeker's payments, if deemed eligible.

The PUP was originally introduced as a six-week short term measure to aid those who were out of work due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it ended up staying for 2 years with the scheme only closing for new applicants in January.

Final payments were issued last week to 44,747 recipients, with the total sum estimated to be at €9 billion in payouts since March 2020.

In early 2020 the PUP was paid at a flat rate of €350, regardless of previous income earnings, before being restructured.

Many said the scheme was too generous and was a disincentive to work while others hailed the payment as a lifeline.

In September 2021, the State's spending watchdog, the Auditor General and the Comptroller, found there were not enough checks carried out when people applied for the the scheme with some sample cases being reviewed it found 9.4% of claimants were not eligible for the payment.