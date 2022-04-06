Search

06 Apr 2022

Gardaí arrest suspected female getaway driver (20s) involved in alleged Longford stabbing

Liam Cosgrove

06 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 20s in connection to an alleged stabbing in Longford town yesterday that left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

She is the second person to be detained by detectives after a man in his early 20s sustained a number of wounds to his upper body during an incident at Luigis fast food restaurant shortly after 3pm.

Gardaí later arrested the woman before bringing her to Roscommon garda station for questioning.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man seriously injured in Longford stabbing

That came after a man in his 20s was arrested yesterday evening and brought to Granard garda station.

Both are being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of 24 hours before they can be released or charged.

The Leader understands the woman may have been involved in facilitating the escape of the prime suspect gardaí are continuing to interview over the incident.

It's understood a flip flop belonging to the female suspect was found inside the restaurant when gardaí arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area for a technical examination.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s and from Longford town, is still being treated at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for his injuries.

ALSO READ: Man (20s) arrested over alleged stabbing inside Longford fast food restaurant
 

Details of yesterday's incident represented the latest in a long line violent incidents to have spilled out onto the streets of Longford in recent weeks.

Local councillor and former Joint Policing Committee (JPC) chairman Seamus Butler said the only way to solve the recent upsurge in feud related incident was through greater police visibility, tougher sentencing and additional resources being made available to gardaí.

"This is not just feuding, this is serious criminal violence," he said.

"These people need to be removed from the streets of Longford for as long as possible and the judiciary have a huge role to play in that."

"What we and this town needs is more resources and what's required is foot patrols to be carried out every working day in Longford."

