PICTURES | Big Longford support for ‘Climb with Charlie’

Brendan and Anita Reilly with Michael McKeon
Cheered on by family and friends, ex-RTE chief news correspondent, Charlie Bird said he was humbled by the response of the public to his charity Croagh Patrick climb on Saturday.
His challenge caught the imagination of the public and thousands of people completed their own ‘Climb with Charlie’, including at events in Aughnacliffe (organised by The Brian Boru Festival committee), Cairn Hill (organised by Drumlish Ballinamuck Women's Shed) and Legga Hill (organised by Dromard Area Men’s Shed).
The ‘Climb with Charlie’ campaign has raised more than two million euro for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.
Charlie lit five candles in the small chapel at the top of Croagh Patrick– one for his friend and high-profile campaigner for women battling cervical cancer Vicky Phelan; one for everyone diagnosed with a terminal illness; one for those experiencing mental health difficulties; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and a final candle for the people of Ukraine.
The Climb with Charlie fundraising page will remain open for donations for the next three months. See www.climbwithcharlie.ie.
