07 Apr 2022

Longford apprentice moves a step closer to Screwfix title

Longford's David Mulleady is through to the semi-final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 competition

07 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

An apprentice electrician from Longford, is a step closer to winning the ultimate title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

David Mulleady, (23), who is studying for a phase 6 Electrical Apprenticeship in in Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, has been selected to go through to the semi-final, together with more than thirty other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, ten apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting €10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

Delighted David said, “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.”

He added, “To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.”

David, who is currently employed by Conefrey Electrical Services in Longford and has worked with them for four and half years was shortlisted as his passion, dedication, and ambition shone through in the application.

He said, “I enjoy my job and I get great satisfaction when I complete a job as I know I have completed it to the best of my ability and this is what motivates me.”

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, remarked, “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade. I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage the best of luck!”

Visit Screwfix.ie/sfta to find out more about the apprentices and the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

