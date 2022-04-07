Longford artists donate work for Incognito 2022

Two big-hearted Longford artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

The Longford artists taking part this year are Loretto McGarry from Newtownforbes, and Donnacha McGregor from Longford town.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions in the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special.

The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30am.

Among the other 1,200 leading artists taking part this year are Adrian+Shane, Asbestos, Ruthie Ashenhurst, Robert Ballagh, Ange Bell, Don Conroy, Peter Curling, Bridget Flinn, Martin Gale, Morgan Gibbs, Jill & Gill, Mo Kelly, Maria Levinge, Sheila McCarron, Maser, Martin Mooney, Abigail O’Brien, Mick O'Dea, Shane O’Driscoll, Sylvia Parkinson-Brown, Una Sealy, Helen Steele, and Mark Thompson.

In another exciting development for Incognito fans, it’s been revealed that this year sees an array of music artists taking part.

Among the stars to have got out their paint brushes are the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, and singer / songwriters Samantha Mumba, Lyra, Damien Dempsey and Robert Grace. Long-standing Jack and Jill ambassador, and leading international fashion designer, Paul Costelloe, is also one of the mystery artists behind the more than 3,200 art works.

To register your Incognito account, visit www.incognito.ie. For more information on the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie