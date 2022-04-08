Longford man involved in alleged vicious assault refused bail at special court sitting

A man accused of viciously assaulting another man on Granard’s Main Street last weekend has been refused bail at a special sitting of Longford District Court tonight.

Calum Meade (24), Apt 3, Market Street, Granard, was arrested by Detective Garda Brendan Lynn this morning (Friday) and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and section 3 assault causing harm.

Giving evidence to the court tonight, Detective Garda Brendan Lynn told Judge Alan Mitchell the alleged assault took place on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1.55am on Main Street Granard.

It is alleged that Mr Meade struck another main “in excess of 20 times”, knocking the injured party unconscious.

The victim received facial injuries, a fractured orbital bone, several chipped teeth and multiple bruises as a result of the assault. There is also a build-up of fluid in his sinus area which may require surgery, the court heard.

Detective Gda Lynn explained that Mr Meade was identified by an eyewitness who made a statement to Gardaí. CCTV footage was also harvested from the area, allowing Gardaí to identify Mr Meade.

“The CCTV footage captures Mr Meade knocking the injured party to the ground with a punch,” said Detective Gda Lynn.

“He is then seen kneeling over the injured party who appears to be unconscious. He proceeds to punch him in the head in excess of 20 times.”

Detective Gda Lynn was of the opinion that if Mr Meade was released on bail, there was a possibility there would be other offences committed.

Mr Meade attended at Granard Garda Station at 8.30am today and was arrested by Detective Gda Lynn at 8.44am.

“He was under the influence of an intoxicant and told us he’d been drinking all night. I called a doctor and his detention was suspended for four hours as he was unfit for interview,” said Detective Gda Lynn.

He added that evidence was obtained from a number of members of the public who witnessed the event and expressed concern that, should the defendant be bailed on these charges, “there may be an attempt to interfere with those witnesses”.

Detective Gda Lynn also told the court that the accused has acknowledged his role in the alleged incident.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, put it to Detective Gda Lynn that his client had volunteered himself to the station and “cooperated in full” with Gardaí during questioning.

“He attended the Garda Station,” Det. Gda Lynn confirmed, “and he was detained. I can’t say he cooperated initially but at the end of the day, yes.”

“He has admitted his involvement but he said he didn’t start this,” said Mr Quinn.

“Yes, there’s a witness who said there had been a verbal exchange. Also, an eyewitness described it as a jostling at the front door of the premises where the assault occurred,” said Det. Gda Lynn.

“But the accused will say he was struck first and his wife was also struck,” said Mr Quinn.

Det. Gda Lynn confirmed that the accused’s partner had been "elbowed".

Mr Quinn also suggested that any concerns that witnesses would be interfered with were unfounded due to the fact that Mr Meade had acknowledged his own part in the incident.

He also stated that his client had taken up gainful employment in recent months and suggested that the case be dealt with by way of strict bail terms.

Questioning Det. Gda Lynn on behalf of the state, Inspector Dave Jordan asked if the CCTV footage shows Mr Meade being struck first.

“That isn’t captured on the CCTV but a witness provided a statement and Mr Meade has alleged he was punched in the back of the head,” said Det. Gda Lynn.

“Evidence would lead us to believe after the jostling at the door, Mr Meade took it upon himself to assault the injured party who fell backwards to the ground.

“Mr Meade allegedly knelt over the injured party and proceeded to punch him excessively into the face.”

Judge Mitchell, upon hearing the evidence, asked Det. Gda Lynn why it took Gardaí five days to arrest Mr Meade for this offence.

Det. Gda Lynn explained that the injured party did not give a statement until yesterday evening because he spent Sunday in hospital and was unable to give a statement due to his pain.

Judge Mitchell refused bail and remanded Mr Meade in custody until Tuesday, April 12, when he will reappear at Longford District Court.

Man (20s) in 'serious' condition in hospital after late night Co Longford assault A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being allegedly attacked on the main street of a Granard during the early hours of this morning.