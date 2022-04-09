Man in his 30s dies in tragic Cavan crash

A man in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cavan.

Gardai have appealed for information about the collision, which occurred at 3.45am on Saturday on the L3022 at Virginia.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L3022 at Virginia, County Cavan, between 3:15am and 4am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.