PICTURES | Check this out - Luxury living in Leitrim in this stunning six bedroom house with swimming pool

Gallagher Auctioneers Ltd is delighted to bring to the market this exceptional property in Carrick-on-Shannon within a short stroll to the banks of the River Shannon.



The property at Cleaheen, Cootehall provides spacious living accommodation in a peaceful tranquil setting, with swimming pool (6m x 4m) and a separate self contained apartment.



Accommodation comprises of spectacular entrance hall with porcelain tiled flooring and bespoke stairway, reception room with granite feature fireplace with patio doors leading to patio area (one of three sets of patio doors), there are six bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, large family bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, kitchen-diner with range of wall and base units, utility room, sun room which leads to the one bedroom fully contained apartment with open plan kitchen/diner/reception, double bedroom and bathroom. The property is set on approximately 1.8acre site with beautiful views of the local countryside and River Shannon, the town of Carrick on Shannon is a short drive approx. 2.3miles with an abundance of amenities such as /shops/ restaurants/ schools /cinema' and some beautiful walkways along the River Shannon.



The above is a quick synopsis of some of the features offered in this fine residence.



A viewing of this property is highly recommended in order to appreciate what this property has to offer.

For all viewings contact Gallagher Auctioneers.