Man caught holding mobile phone at the wheel for third time, Longford court hears

A man with two previous convictions for holding a mobile phone while driving has once again been convicted of the same offence
A man with two previous convictions for holding a mobile phone while driving has once again been convicted of the same offence.
Martin Ward, Cattan, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.
The court heard Mr Ward had previously been fined €200 in Athlone District Court in February 2015 for a similar offence. Another conviction for a similar offence dated back to October 2014 when he was fined €100 in Atlone District Court.
Judge Owens proceeded to once again convict Mr Ward, fining him €200 with four months to pay.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.