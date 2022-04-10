Livestock Mart in the Midlands up for sale with large asking price
A Livestock Mart in the Midlands is up for sale with a large asking price.
Portlaoise Livestock Mart has gone up for sale with a €900,000 price tag.
DNG Kelly, who are selling the property on the Timahoe Road, describe it as a rare opportunity to acquire a sizeable plot of land on the outskirts of Portlaoise.
“Located less than a five-minute drive from Portlaoise Town Centre and the M7 Motorway in either direction, the convenience of the location is unsurpassed,” DNG stated.
The 3.5 acres site comprises of a large industrial unit, loading bay and parking area. The land is zoned General Business which 'provides for and improves commercial activities' under the Laois County Development Plan 2017-2023. The industrial unit also offers office space to the front of the building.
It is the perfect opportunity for the correct investor to acquire a large commercial premises without having to sacrifice location.
