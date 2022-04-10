BREAKING: Man arrested after stand off at Longford service station

Several units of armed and uniformed gardaí at the scene
A man has been detained at Longford garda station this evening following a stand off at a service station on the outskirts of the county town.
The Leader understands the alarm was raised after a man, understood to be from eastern Europe, entered Longford's Texaco Service Station on Longford's main Dublin Road at around 4pm.
It's believed parts of the man's body and clothing were covered in blood as he began shouting to staff and customers who were inside.
Several units of gardaí, including both armed and uniformed arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly cordoned off the area.
A silver car remained stationary in the forecourt of the service station for almost an hour as armed officers entered and declared the scene safe.
This newspaper can confirm, however, the incident is not linked in any way to a recent spate of feud related incidents that have engulfed the county town in recent weeks.
The man is currently in custody at Longford garda station.
More to follow......
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.