Lighting needed at the rear of Granard garda station, meeting hears

Public lighting is needed at the rear of Granard garda station, a meeting was told last week
Cllr PJ Reilly has called on Longford County Council to install public lighting on the roadway at the rear of Granard Garda Station, leading up to the four industrial units.
At the March meeting of Granard Municipal District, Cllr Reilly raised the issue, stating that the area is “very dark” and “very dangerous”, especially on winter nights.
“Part of it is still under private ownership and needs to be taken in charge,” Cllr Reilly informed the Longford Leader.
“Lighting will go into the lower end when a carpark is developed but the upper end needs to be taken in charge.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.