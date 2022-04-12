Search

12 Apr 2022

Longford teachers rally to Ukrainian humanitarian effort

Ukraine appeal

Staff members at Longford’s Further Education and Training Centre have raised €2,500 for the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

The organising committee, made up of teaching and management staff based in the Further Education Complex on the Battery Road, wish to thank everybody who came along and took part in the quiz and monster raffle for this most worthy cause.

They extend a special thank you to the group of local farmers, members of the Camlin Purchasing Group, who presented a cheque for €500 to the organisers on the night. They also express their gratitude to Longford Rugby Club for allowing them to use their premises free of charge, and to the ‘Ballymahon Boys’ who so generously donated their prize money to the cause.

On Thursday last, representatives of the organising committee presented the funds to Larysa Gerasko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, following a short meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin.

News

