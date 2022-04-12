125 Longford local projects receive €264,769 under Community Activities Fund

125 Longford local projects are to receive €264,769 under the Community Activities Fund.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced on Monday the successful projects in Longford under the 2021 Community Activities Fund.

The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9m available. Longford received an allocation of €264,769 from the Department under the fund. The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The Community Activities Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.

Minister Humphreys said, “I am delighted to announce almost €265,000 in funding for 125 local projects across County Longford today as part of my Department’s Community Activities Fund. Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Minister Humphreys added, “As we make our way out of the pandemic I hope this funding will allow these community groups to continue their great work. This funding also builds on the over 8,000 projects already supported under my Department’s Community Enhancement Programme over the last number of years. I would like to thank Longford County Council and Local Community Development Committee for their assistance in administering this fund.”

The successful projects in Longford are listed below;