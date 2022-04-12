Tune into popular Longford DJ as he returns to the airwaves in Australia on Easter Saturday

Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) makes a welcome return to the airwaves on Easter Saturday at 8am Irish time
After being off air for over five weeks due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Western Australia, well known Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) makes a welcome return to the airwaves on Easter Saturday at 8am Irish time.
Oliver says, "You never know what you might hear on Anything Goes."
Ollie presents an eclectic mix of some of the all time great singers and bands past and present including Irish and Australian artists, country music and not forgetting those wonderful songs from the great stage & Hollywood musicals.
Oliver & his wife Stella hope to visit Longford in August and are looking forward to seeing his son and daughter and grandkids Freya, Skye, Sean, Roan and Ella, and he is also looking forward to seeing his dear aunt Maisie Flaherty from Teffia Park.
Ollie's VCA Radio Show 88.5FM in West Australia, runs every Saturday morning from 8am until 10am.
Irish listeners can text Ollie for a request to 0061450459217 or email olivermcnerney@gmail.com . To tune for all your favourite musical memories visit https://www.internet-radio.com/station/vcafm/
