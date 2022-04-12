Search

12 Apr 2022

Tune into popular Longford DJ as he returns to the airwaves in Australia on Easter Saturday

Tune into popular Longford DJ as he returns to the airwaves in Australia on Easter Saturday

Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) makes a welcome return to the airwaves on Easter Saturday at 8am Irish time

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

After being off air for over five weeks due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Western Australia, well known Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) makes a welcome return to the airwaves on Easter Saturday at 8am Irish time.

Oliver says, "You never know what you might hear on Anything Goes."

Ollie presents an eclectic mix of some of the all time great singers and bands past and present including Irish and Australian artists, country music and not forgetting those wonderful songs from the great stage & Hollywood musicals.

Positive news for Midland Motor Club and Longford rally enthusiasts

PICTURES| Longford's Backstage Theatre hosts ‘Back in Time’ album launch

Oliver & his wife Stella hope to visit Longford in August and are looking forward to seeing his son and daughter and grandkids Freya, Skye, Sean, Roan and Ella, and he is also looking forward to seeing his dear aunt Maisie Flaherty from Teffia Park.

Ollie's VCA Radio Show 88.5FM in West Australia, runs every Saturday morning from 8am until 10am.

Irish listeners can text Ollie for a request to 0061450459217 or email olivermcnerney@gmail.com . To tune for all your favourite musical memories visit https://www.internet-radio.com/station/vcafm/ 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media