PICTURES | Longford audiences treated to comedy gold in Plaza Suite by brilliant Backstage Theatre Group

Longford audiences were recently treated to some comedy gold as the brilliant Backstage Theatre Group presented Plaza Suite.
'Plaza Suite' is Neil Simon's light-hearted comedy set in the late sixties and it received rave review following its three night run at Backstage Theatre.
This lovely gallery of photographs was captured by Shelley Corcoran and we hope you enjoy them.
