Search

12 Apr 2022

Anger in Longford at suggestion sale of turf could become illegal

Anger in Longford at suggestion sale of turf could become illegal

Anger in Longford at suggestion sale of turf could become illegal

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

12 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A Longford based Fine Gael Senator has said there is a sense of disbelief and anger within rural communities following confirmation that the sale and marketing of turf could soon be prohibited.

Ballinalee's Micheál Carrigy was speaking after the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, confirmed to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, that a regulatory provision will be made to prohibit the marketing, sale or distribution of sod peat from this coming September.

Senator Carrigy remarked, "The decision by Minister Eamon Ryan to stop the sale or distribution of turf is only going to make things more difficult for our most vulnerable citizens."

Lovely tribute to Drumlish's late Danny McGee as cup presented to Longford schoolboys league

PICTURES | Longford audiences treated to comedy gold in Plaza Suite by brilliant Backstage Theatre Group

Senator Carrigy continued, “As we know, in rural Ireland, our older people still rely on solid fuel and especially turf.  Anyone that has reared turf know that its not an easy job and many older people rely on buying a load or two of turf to get them through the winter and to even make matters worse the Minister is saying that you can’t give turf away for free either. 

"I know lots of people who have bogs and look after their neighbours with a couple of loads of turf. Are we saying this can’t be done either? This is just nonsensical."

Senator Carrigy accused  the Minister of going a step too far. "Older people have been burning turf for many years now and this is one practice that defines people in rural communities especially our elderly.  They would have grown up with the practice of cutting and saving the turf for themselves and neighbours Whist the Minister did not grow up in rural Ireland he needs to understand the importance of this practise and particularly at time when we are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.  I do understand measures are required to reduce the emissions, but this is a step too far.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media