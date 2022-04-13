Longford councillors outraged by proposed ban on turf selling

Plans to ban the sale of turf from September have been "paused", Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said this evening.

The controversial plan caused uproar across rural Ireland to an extent that Cllr Colm Murray was permitted to bring an emergency notice of motion before a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon.

The motion called on Longford County Council to write to the leaders of the three government parties demanding that ministerial regulations which propose to ban the sale of turf are not enacted.

A lengthy discussion, in which the motion was wholly supported, was held among councillors this afternoon.

Senator Micheál Carrigy has welcomed the statements from An Tainiste Leo Varadkar at tonight's Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting in relation to the proposals regarding turf cutting.

Senator Carrigy raised his objection to any such proposal at the meeting. Any decision will be paused for further consideration and he also pointed out that these proposals find not form part of the Programme for Government.