Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 14, 2022

Tim O'Connor, 41 The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Mallow, Cork



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Tim O'Connor, 41 The Green, Lanesboro Co Longford and formerly of Mallow Co Cork, in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sons Terry (Cork) and Kevin (Clare), daughters Anne Brennan (Scramogue), Patricia Foran (Athenry), Madeleine Ginty (Lanesboro) and Mary Lannon (Ballagh), his sister Noreen, brother in law Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home (N39E761) on Friday, April 15 from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning, April 16 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Saturday morning please. To view Funeral Mass please use the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough

Seamus Kiernan, Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin / Gowna, Co Cavan / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Seamus Kiernan, 106 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 and formerly of Cloonagh, Dring, Co. Longford.

Deeply regretted by his brothers; John (England) and Martin (Loch Gowna), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Lizzie (Loch Gowna), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, April 15 from 2 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face mask. Livestream available on ‘Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta’ Facebook page. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Sean Quinn, Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Sean (Alo) Quinn, late of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Annie and Michael and his brother Martin; he will be very sadly missed by his brothers Frank and Tom, sisters-in-law Eileen and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

A Humanist Service will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel at 3.15pm. The service can be viewed live by clicking the following link at approx. 3.15pm on Thursday afternoon, April 14: Dardistown Crematorium Chapel Webstream

Family flowers only please.

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone. Co Leitrim. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Aidan Moffitt, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, tragically, at his home, on Monday, April 11, 2022 of Aidan Moffitt, Cartron Heights, Sligo and Hazelfort House, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas (Tom) and his brother Anthony. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May Aidan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/amoffitt

Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Ann, and his brother Martin. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Patrick and Mairead. Fond brother of Liam, John, Joseph, Seamus, Mary, Sarah, Ann, Carmel, Geraldine, Teresa, Bernadette, Fidelma and Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonglassney (eircode: F42FT88) on Easter Sunday, April 17 from 1pm until 8pm (walk through only please.) Removal on Monday, April 18 to the Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Owing to covid-19 those attending Eamon's Funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face-masks and refraining from hand shaking.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital and previously the devoted care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Annie, brother John and sister Sr. Mary Raphael. He will be very sadly missed by his sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces Raphael, Antoinette and Elizabeth, nephew John, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tom rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, April 13 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only please). Removal afterwards to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan (via Creevy) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 7pm. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. The Wynne family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Tom’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday evening, April 13 at 7pm by CLICKING HERE

Richard Merriman, Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Virginia, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 of Richard Merriman (age 36) of Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath residing in Knocktemple, Munterconnaught, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his Fiancée Jane Keogh, his parents Michael and Maria, brother Robert, sisters Lisa and Roseanna, the Keogh family, nephew, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Richard Rest in Peace.

Richard will repose at his family residence Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91KW65), on Wednesday, April 13 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, April 14 to St Feichin's Church, Fore for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 advice in relation to mask wearing. Richard's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

