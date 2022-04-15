Gardaí in €1k cocaine seizure following Co Longford search

Gardaí have retrieved in the region of €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search of a house in Ballinalee earlier today
The discovery was made earlier today at a property in the north Longford village.
No one has been arrested, but gardaí have confirmed an investigation into the discovery is now underway.
A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí conducted a search at a property in Ballinalee, Co. Longford this morning, Friday 15th April 2022.
"Approximately €1,000 of suspected cocaine was seized during the incident. This will now be sent to FSI for analysis.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
