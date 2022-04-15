Longford stops to remember tragic Sligo murder victims

A vigil has taken place this evening in Longford town in memory of tragic Sligo murder victims Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

Members from Longford's LGBT community were joined by members of the public on the county town's market square to remember the two men.

Chief organiser and local community advocate Tena Keown addressed those present and said society at large had a key role to play in order to ensure tragedies of a similar ilk were prevented going foward.

"We are just really, really upset over this because it could have been any of our kids," she said.

"This is not a new thing in Ireland unfortunately and it is getting all to common in every country all over the world, not just in Ireland.

"Believe me there is people in Longford that cannot walk down this street from abuse that they get from other people and that's both young and older people that should know better.

Well known local singer Denise McNamara Flood soon brought proceedings to an emotional standstill as she sang 'Jealous of the Angels' and Eric Clapton's 1992 hit single 'Tears in Heaven'.

For activists like Tena, the occasion was one which carried one overriding message.

"If we don't start teaching our kids how to respect others, their identities and their true selves we are going to end back up here again," she added.