Search

15 Apr 2022

Longford stops to remember tragic Sligo murder victims

LGBT Vigil

Tena Keown and Denise McNamara Flood proudly hold an LGBT flag at this evening's vigil in Longford

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

15 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A vigil has taken place this evening in Longford town in memory of tragic Sligo murder victims Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

 

Members from Longford's LGBT community were joined by members of the public on the county town's market square to remember the two men.

Chief organiser and local community advocate Tena Keown addressed those present and said society at large had a key role to play in order to ensure tragedies of a similar ilk were prevented going foward.

"We are just really, really upset over this because it could have been any of our kids," she said.

"This is not a new thing in Ireland unfortunately and it is getting all to common in every country all over the world, not just in Ireland.

"Believe me there is people in Longford that cannot walk down this street from abuse that they get from other people and that's both young and older people that should know better.

Well known local singer Denise McNamara Flood soon brought proceedings to an emotional standstill as she sang 'Jealous of the Angels' and Eric Clapton's 1992 hit single 'Tears in Heaven'.

For activists like Tena, the occasion was one which carried one overriding message.

"If we don't start teaching our kids how to respect others, their identities and their true selves we are going to end back up here again," she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media