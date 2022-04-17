Longford man on drugs charge told to pay up

A man found with €50 worth of cannabis in a Longford housing estate last year has been told he must pay €350 in compensation to avoid a criminal conviction.
A man found with €50 worth of cannabis in a Longford housing estate last year has been told he must pay €350 in compensation to avoid a criminal conviction.
Eoin Duggan, of 48 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Co Longford, was stopped by gardaí on May 25 last year at around 9:30pm in the Springlawn area of Longford town.
Sgt Mark Mahon said the accused was stopped at around 9:30pm, but was cooperative to gardaí when admitting the cannabis was his to consume.
The court heard the 22-year-old had no previous convictions for drugs.
“He is now working full time in a restaurant and doing really well,” said defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh
She continued her client’s mitigation by asking the court if a donation to the court poor box might be considered as a suitable penalty.
Judge Bernadette Owens said she would be seeking €350 and if Mr Duggan failed to come up with that sum, a fine of €200 with four months to pay.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.