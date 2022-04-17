Search

17 Apr 2022

Longford Leader Farming: Latest milk price analysis shows significant gaps between what processors are paying

Aurivo decision to cut its October milk price by 1cpl ‘will disappoint suppliers'

The latest Milk Price Analysis completed by the IFA Dairy Committee shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 12 milk processors across the country.

Reporter:

News Reporter

17 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The analysis is based on the revenue generated in 2021 by a spring calving herd supplying 500,000 litres a year to their milk processor.

It does not include any trading bonuses, fixed price schemes or forward contracts.

The analysis shows a gap of €7,386 between the highest and lowest payers.

To see where your processor finished in the table, click here.

The analysis, completed by the Committee with our Senior Dairy Policy Executive Aine O’Connell, is based on milk statements supplied by farmers to the Dairy Committee.

It ranks processors in order of the annual income that would be generated and is adjusted for milk constituents.

The Chairman of the Committee Stephen Arthur said the purpose of this analysis is to allow farmers to compare prices paid by milk processors on a like-for-like basis.4

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved,” he said.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years,” he said.

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency, and we will continue to publish it on an annual basis,” he said.

