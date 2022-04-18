Search

18 Apr 2022

Judge hits woman in pocket for illegal dumping in Longford

Longford Courthouse.

A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

18 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.

Bridget Harty, 1 Our Lady’s Place, Naas, Co Kildare was hit with a €200 fine along with €600 costs made against her after a large cache of waste was discovered by council officials at Aughnashanagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford on September 29 2021.

Litter warden with Longford County Council Declan Murtagh told of how he came across “several bags of domestic waste” which was found dumped on the side of local roadway.

Upon handing in photographs to Judge Bernadette Owens, Mr Murtagh said he was able to idenify the defendant after medical documentation belonging to Ms Harty was recovered from the rubbish which had been retrieved.

He added a notice was sent to Ms Harty's home address on September 29 with proof of the correspondence being handed into the court.

“She (Ms Harty) rang us afterwards to say she got the notice,” continued Mr Murtagh.

Ms Harty was not present at last Tuesday's court sitting and had no legal representation acting on her behalf.

Solicitor for Longford County Council Frank Gearty revealed the local authority's bill including clean up costs and legal fees amounted to €600.

Judge Bernadette Owens consequently fined Ms Harty €200 and awarded €600 in costs against.

She was given six months to pay the amount.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media