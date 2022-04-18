Search

18 Apr 2022

PICTURES | Longford Gardaí march to commemorate 100 years of An Garda Síochána

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

18 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Local members of An Garda Síochána marching in Granard yesterday to celebrate 100 Years of An Garda Síochána. Leading the way were Superintendent for Longford and Granard Seamus Boyle (centre), Inspector Frank Finn (right) and Inspector Dave Jordan

Spirits were high in Granard yesterday as crowds gathered for the Easter parade which made its way through the town yesterday.

As part of the celebrations, local Gardaí marched to commemorate 100 years of An Garda Síochána, which was formed in 1922.

As part of An Garda Síochána’s centenary celebrations, Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford division marched in Easter Sunday Parades in both Roscommon and Granard.

Led by the Garda Band, local Gardai were accompanied by the Western Region Ceremonial Drill Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, Roads Policing Unit, as well as representation from retired members.

