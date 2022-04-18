Search

Craic agus Ceol at Longford's County Fleadh

Fleadh

A photo from the archives of U15 Ceilí Drums winner Colm Gilchriest at the last Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Edgeworthstown, which was 2015. See page 17 for more photos of the 2015 festival

There is great excitement among the members of the Fleadh Committee of Joe Callaghan CCÉ in the leadup to the forthcoming Longford County Fleadh Cheoil in Edgeworthstown.

Pauline Flood, Cathaoirleach of the committee said that the past couple of years have been tough, especially for musicians, and the Fleadh will be a great opportunity for them to get back together again to play music.

The beautiful new Library in Edgeworthstown will be the venue for the official launch of the Fleadh Cheoil on Thursday evening, April 21.

Competitions in Comhrá Gaeilge, Storytelling, Scéalaíocht, Dancing, Singing and all musical instruments take place over the 4 days.

There will be live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday afternoons on the Gig Rig situated in front of the new library, featuring the best in local and national talent, including acts such as Angelina Carberry, The Tumbling Paddies, and much more.

There will be Seisiún Ceoil hosted in the pubs each night and musicians will be welcomed from far and wide - keep a watch out on our Facebook page for updates.

It promises to be a weekend of ceol agus craic. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

