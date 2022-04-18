PICTURES | Eagerly anticipated Longford Variety Group show ‘Are Ya Wide Sham?’ to remember Tom O’Brien

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford variety group presents ‘Are ya wide sham’ in Backstage Theatre Longford from April 27 to April 30 at 8pm nightly. All proceeds are going to Longford Hospice Homecare and St Christopher's, and other local charities.

Join Longford Variety Group for this special show dedicated to the memory of Tom O’Brien. Tom was a former cast member whose comedy skills were second to none. He loved being on stage entertaining people (sure he was born for it) and people loved him. Gone but never forgotten.

The show will feature musical pieces from Hairspray, Everyone’s Talking about Jamie and Multi-Olivier Award Winning shows Come From Away and Hamilton. And our Irish heritage piece is dedicated to the heroes of Jadotville.

This year’s comedy team is again led by the legendary John Kelly and will also feature some of Longford’s best soloists including Denise McNamara, Riona Lynch, Sarah Hanley, David Flaherty and Tony Wadd.

Longford Variety Group would like to thank all our cast members who have worked tirelessly throughout a very difficult period. Your dedication and support is greatly appreciated, Thank you to all our sponsors and to the people of Longford who have supported our four sold out shows.