Court hears how man found drunk in Longford town left penalty notice in garda cell

Longford Courthouse
A court has heard how a man who mistakenly left behind a fixed penalty notice in a holding cell in Longford garda station after being found drunk may have “filled out something else instead of the form”.
Defence solicitor John Quinn made the comments in relation to his client Brian Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co Donegal in the wake of the 40-year-old’s arrest at Longford Train Station on April 18, 2020.
Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí had been called to the station just before 8pm where they found the accused man “highly intoxicated”.
He said officers observed the man to be unsteady on his feet and was consequently arrested for his own safety.
A fixed penalty notice was issued, it was revealed, and had gone unpaid since.
“He does have a little difficulty in that area,” said Mr Quinn, in relation to his client’s predilection for alcohol.
“Unfortunately, he (Mr Ferry) left the Fixed Penalty Notice in the cell.
“He might have filled out something else, but not the form.”
