Good news as gardaí confirm missing teen known to frequent Longford has been found

There is good news this afternoon (Tuesday, April 19) as gardaí have confirmed that a missing teen known to frequent Longford has been found.
Yesterday, Easter Monday (April 18), gardaí at Store Street renewed their appeal for assistance in tracing 16-year-old Jodie Burns who had been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, April 11, 2022.
Judge hits woman in pocket for illegal dumping in Longford
A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.
Gardaí said Jodie is known to frequent the Dublin City centre, Tallaght or Longford areas.
Today gardaí stated, "Jodie Burns has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.