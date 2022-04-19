Search

19 Apr 2022

Good news as gardaí confirm missing teen known to frequent Longford has been found

Good news as gardaí confirm missing teen known to frequent Longford has been found

There is good news this afternoon (Tuesday, April 19) as gardaí have confirmed that a missing teen known to frequent Longford has been found.

Yesterday, Easter Monday (April 18), gardaí at Store Street renewed their appeal for assistance in tracing 16-year-old Jodie Burns who had been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, April 11, 2022.

Gardaí said Jodie is known to frequent the Dublin City centre, Tallaght or Longford areas.

Today gardaí stated, "Jodie Burns has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."

