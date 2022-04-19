Another Longford learner driver arrested for testing positive for cannabis
Another Longford learner driver was arrested by gardaí after testing positive for cannabis and will appear in court at a later date.
An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account, @GardaTraffic, highlighted how Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the learner driver as part of Easter weekend road safety measures.
The driver tested positive at the roadside for cannabis and was arrested.
The arrest came just 24 hours after Longford RPU arrested another learner driver who was speeding and under the influence of cannabis.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the this Learner Driver as part of Easter weekend road safety measures. The driver tested positive at the roadside for Cannabis and was arrested with court proceedings to follow.#DriveSafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/bGJfydxs6v— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 18, 2022
