Framespace in Longford to hire 150 more staff to accelerate offsite housing supply

Framespace Solutions, Ireland’s fastest growing offsite housing supplier will play a “pivotal” role in the delivery of the Government’s Housing for All strategy, according to Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation and Longford/ Westmeath TD Robert Troy.

The company officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Longford last Thursday morning and hit national headlines with the announcement of plans to hire 150 more staff on top of its 100-strong workforce.

Framespace has invested €8m in the refurbishment of the former Cameron Willis engineering works on the edge of Longford town, with support from Enterprise Ireland and Longford’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

The 120,000 sq ft facility will initially allow Framespace to deliver 550 residential units per year, with the company expecting the adoption of offsite (or modular) housing to grow as housing completions rise to meet the Government’s ambitious social and affordable housing targets.

Framespace plans to grow to over 250 staff over the next two years and is currently actively hiring for roles in design and engineering along with general operative and semi-skilled positions, with plans to recruit as much as possible from the local area, providing continuous training and development.

“That’s not just beneficial to Longford town. It’s beneficial to the whole midlands region. And I want to take the opportunity today to thank Framespace for their investment in our town, for their investment in this region,” said Deputy Troy at the official opening.

“It’s not just the investment in the 150 jobs that are going to be created here in Framespace. It’s also how that investment will support jobs in the supply chain. It’s also how that investment demonstrates that the midlands region and Longford is a good place to put down roots and a good place to establish a business.”

Housing is one of the biggest challenges facing society and the Government at the moment, Deputy Troy continued.

“Too many of our young people are locked out of being able to buy their own house. Many people are working hard day in, day out, and yet they are still unable to acquire an affordable, decent home which they can call their own,” he said.

“And that’s a tragedy. That’s not acceptable and that’s something that this government is determined to address.

“And that’s why we have published the Housing for All Strategy. That’s why we have secured the largest ever budget to address this challenge. But the only way we’re going to address this challenge is by ensuring we ramp up the supply of housing.

“And I think that the product you’re producing here is an opportunity to revolutionise the construction sector and I think the product that is being developed here at Framespace, Longford, is going to help hugely to address the supply issue here in Ireland and help to ensure that young couples can realise their ambition to own their own home one day.”

The Framespace building system allows for the manufacture of high quality and environmentally sustainable buildings in a factory-controlled environment.

Prefinished floor, wall, and roof panels are manufactured in the facility in Longford and then delivered to site where they can be assembled in a matter of hours.

The system is certified for use in buildings up to seven stories and can reduce onsite construction durations by as much as 40% when compared to more traditional building methods.

“Framespace is already a regionally significant company and a key stakeholder in the construction sector with strong export ambitions, and the news of its expansion in Longford is very welcome,” said Deputy Troy.

“Framespace Solutions will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the Government’s Housing for All strategy by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional forms of construction.

“Today’s announcement is hugely important to the midlands and national economy, and a testament to the vision of the Framespace team. No doubt they will continue to grow from strength to strength and I wish them every success with their impressive plans that will see the creation of 300 jobs over the next three years.”

Declan Murtagh, CEO of Framespace Solutions, said offsite housing provides a solution that will help accelerate the delivery of new homes, stressing that the company was very proud to be opening its factory in Longford.

“The initial investment programme has provided us with the capacity to deliver over 500 new homes a year,” he said.

“During the next phase of our growth, we plan to add a further 150 people to our workforce with the aim of doubling our production levels by 2025.

“We are grateful to Enterprise Ireland, Longford County Council, the local community and our shareholders for their support and we look forward to growing our workforce here in Longford into the future.”

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, who have invested in the company, said: “Enterprise Ireland recently launched the ‘Built To Innovate’ campaign, which is an initiative under the Government’s Housing For All plan.

“In that context the scope for rapid expansion of modular housing in Ireland is clear and Framespace has an excellent offering in this growing market.

“I would like to congratulate the company on their plans to boost employment in the Longford area and we are delighted to be here to celebrate today’s announcement.”