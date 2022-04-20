PICTURES | A gallery of Fleadh-bulous memories from the 2015 County Longford Fleadh Cheoil in Edgeworthstown

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt 2022 takes place in Edgeworthstown from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24.
It is the first County Fleadh since 2019 in Newtownforbes and it is the first time the Fleadh has been in Edgeworthstown since 2015.
Craic agus Ceol at Longford's County Fleadh
There is great excitement among the members of the Fleadh Committee of Joe Callaghan CCÉ in the leadup to the forthcoming Longford County Fleadh Cheoil in Edgeworthstown.
In this Down Memory Lane photo special and to whet your appetite ahead of the County Longford Fleadh we bring you this selection of lovely photos from Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt 2015 in Edgeworthstown, captured through the lens of talented local photographer Shelley Corcoran.
We hope you enjoy the photographic memories and don't forget to share and tag with your friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.