PICTURES | Gallery of stunning photos from stylish Longford Harriers Hunt Ball

The Longford Harriers Hunt Ball took place in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule recently and it was a very enjoyable occasion.
This gallery of stunning photos from the stylish event was captured by Frank McGrath and we hope you enjoy them. Don't forget to share and tag.
