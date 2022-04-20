Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Evelyn Yorke, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her long-time home, Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Evelyn Yorke, formerly Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by her brother Brendan and sister Mary. Deeply missed by her sister Nuala, brother-in-law Dessie, nieces and nephews Lorcan, Aoife, Ciara, Fearghal, Eimear, Breffni, Meadhbh and Oisin as well as by all her friends in Australia. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service and cremation to be held in Sydney with details yet to be finalised.



Patrick Lloyd, 6 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home in his 88th year, on Monday, April 18, 2022 of Patrick Lloyd, 6 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Ellen. Deeply regretted by his son John and John's partner Cheryl, his grandchildren Mila and Mason, his great grandchildren, Amber and Star, his brothers and sisters Eileen (Clara), Mike (London), Maureen, Bernie, Kathleen (Clara), Betty (London), Carmel (Legan), Geraldine (Clara) and Vera (Clara), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, April 21 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his mother Mary. John will be sadly missed by his daughter Scarlett, immediate family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022 of Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Felix & Annie, his brothers Bernie and John Pat and sister May Donohoe Gortermone. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen Mollahan, Leganomer, Corriga, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Templemichael, Longford on Wednesday evening, April 20 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, April 21 in St Mary’s church Legga at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick cemetery. Michael’s Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/legga

Please adhere to covid prevention measures, walk through only. The family appreciates your understanding and support at this time.

JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Maura, sister, Moira (USA), niece Kelly and her husband Harry, sister in law Sadie and her husband P.J., cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May JP Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, N39Y048, on Monday, April 18 from 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, N39EY17, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Livestream available on “Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta” Facebook page.

Catherine Foley, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Catherine Foley, late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly Kilbarrack Road. Catherine, much loved daughter of Mary, sister of Margaret, Con, John, Anne, Theresa, adored aunt of Michelle, Margaret, Francis, Maria, Anthony, Gary, Alison, Peter, Karen and Ellen, her 11 great nieces & nephews, brothers in-law Frank & Paul extended family, friends & neighbours. Also remembering at this time her beloved father John and sister in-law Antoinette.Catherine was an exceptional and loving carer for our parents and wider family and as such we would like to acknowledge this and show our appreciation for all she has done for us. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Frank Jennings Funeral Home on Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack on Tuesday, April 19 from 3-5pm. Removal Wednesday, April 20 to Our Lady of Divine Church, Raheny, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. This will be live streamed on https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ , followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, April 22 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Anna Gallogly (née McGovern), Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, of Anna Gallogly (nee McGovern), Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Vincent.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers John, Hughie and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday, April 20 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday, April 21 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines with regard to handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Sean McManus, Laytown, Meath / Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Sean McManus, Laytown, Co Meath and formerly of Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret and his sister Maureen. Beloved father of Mairín, Michael, Anne, Orla, Kevin, Ronan, Shane, Lucy, Julie and Amie. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, April 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, April 22 walking to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am which will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fr Peter McVerry Trust. Please wear masks in the church at funeral Mass.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon, F52 FK35 / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 of Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza. "May her gentle soul Rest in peace".

Reposing at her residence Lecarrow, F52 FK35, on Wednesday, April 20 from 3pm to 8pm (there will be a one-way system in operation from McKeons Crossroads to residence). Removal on Thursday morning, April 21 to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning, April 21).

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence in Aughavore, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and London.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, April 19 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 20 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 of Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Olive will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and close friends. May Olive Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Ennis's Funeral Home Killucan (Eircode N91NN12) on Tuesday, April 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm followed by removal arriving in St Fechin's Church Fore at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 20 at 11.30am. Private cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Please adhere to Covid-19 advice in relation to shaking hands and mask wearing.

