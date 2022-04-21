PICTURES | High spirits as families from all over Longford attend Easter Sunday Parade

Hannah and Charlotte O'Farrell, Patrick sheridan, Massie Drake, Emily O'Farrell
Picture: Shelley Corcoran
There may have been some rain on Easter Sunday but nothing could dampen the spirits of the crowds who gathered in Granard to enjoy the Easter Parade.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.