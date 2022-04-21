Business boost on cards as English vows to bring 'advanced factory' to Longford

Junior Business Minister Damien English has vowed to follow through on moves to bring an advanced premises aimed at luring a large multinational company to the county.

The Meath West TD was speaking following talks with local businesses in the wake of ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr English, who was flanked by local Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy, said efforts were also being made to try and set aside larger tracts of land with a view to enticing greater inward investment to Longford town.

“I know Longford has been earmarked by the IDA for an advanced factory,” he said.

“That is something that was raised with me today at all the meetings so I am going to press to get that delivered quite soon.”

Mr English also held talks with senior local authority bosses as part of a broader effort to ascertain the economic needs of Longford’s local business sector.

“One (purpose of visit) was to engage with the local business community along with Senator Micheal Carrigy to get a sense where they are at in terms of coming out of Covid and dealing with the pressures of the war in Ukraine but the second part of it was to meet with the local authority, with the county manager and we were also engaging with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO),” he said.

“The reason is I am trying to meet the LEO team in every county council because they are very much at the front end of our department.”

The Fine Gael TD revealed plans to hold an informational event over the coming weeks to raise awareness of schemes that are still open to businesses trying to readjust in a new post pandemic era.

He also addressed recent publicity surrounding a number of high profile feud related incidents which, while unhelpful, in his view had not dented Longford’s ongoing regeneration plans.

“We (government) are aware (of recent feud related incidents),” he said.

“I was involved in local government before and the housing section as well and some of the issues that are there come under that department too.

“Any kind of issues that are hanging over a town or a county can affect business and it’s important we work with all state agencies to deal with any issues like that.

“But I can see big improvements and the €11m set aside for the Camlin Quarter will make a big difference in making the town centre of Longford much more attractive and user friendly.”