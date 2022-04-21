Search

21 Apr 2022

Longford apprentice a step closer to national title and €10,000 prize package

Longford's David Mulleady is among ten talented apprentices going head-to-head in the national final of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 this month. 

The aspiring electrician will be aiming to impress a panel of industry experts across a two-day virtual final on April 27 and 28. 

The competition aims to shine a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland, in search of the winning champion who receives a €10,000 package of tools, technology, and training. 

David, 23, thinks he could go all the way to the top spot. He says: “When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it! I am one step closer towards a career as a qualified electrician and so by winning this competition, I will have the right tools and platform to fulfil my dream.  

“I’ve been studying my trade for four and a half years with Conefrey Electrical Services. To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level. It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade. The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.” 

David, from Newtownforbes, was shortlisted as his commitment to introducing customers to more sustainable and cost-effective alternatives shone through in the semi-final.   

During the final, the apprentices will get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Dan Lloyd, a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner. 

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, will also be joining the panel to meet the finalists and celebrate their success. He says: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them. This year we have been overwhelmed by the standard of entries across the UK and Ireland - it's clear to see that the future of the industry is in safe hands.

“These future champions of the trade are vital to the industry, and we need to celebrate their work and raise the profile of how rewarding a career in the trade can be. Our previous finalists and winners have set up their own companies, developed their skills through advanced training and become mentors for other apprentices. We hope to inspire more people to consider a career in the trade through our annual competition and I hope all applicants go on to achieve a brilliant career.” 

Visit Screwfix.ie/sfta to find out more about the apprentices and the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition. 

