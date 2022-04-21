Search

21 Apr 2022

PICTURES | Red letter day as Longford community celebrates grand opening of new €450,000 facilities

Alan Walsh

21 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Grattan Óg GAA held the grand opening of their newly developed facilities at Dunbeggan Park, Stonepark on Easter Saturday, April 16.

A large number of members watched on as Club President Brendan Lennon had the honour of cutting the ribbon and also present were Longford GAA County Board Chairperson Albert Cooney and Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Peggy Nolan.

Club PRO Seymour Platt explained, “Work started on the new building back in 2017 and the community quickly pulled together. There was a successful application for the Sports Capital Grant and lots and lots of fundraising. The whole project came in just under budget at €450,000.”

The project included the building of new dressing rooms, showers, refurbishment and upgrade of existing dressing rooms and a large community room.

The project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Mr Platt said, “This new development gives Grattan Óg fantastic facilities for the whole community in Stonepark. Our teams can now train indoors all year round, and our intention is that the community room will be used by the club, local school and any of our local community organisations.”

Grattan Óg has a long history, and is named after Irish politician Henry Grattan. The club was reformed after a long break in the mid 1980s but it wasn't until the mid 90s that they secured their own pitch at Stonepark.

The club has a vibrant adult and underage section, and along with the ladies club, they have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.

Mr Platt concluded, “Stonepark has a fantastic new school and now a new GAA community building, putting us firmly on the map.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Grattan Og were 0-13 to 1-7 winners over Clonguish in the All County Football League Division 5.

News

